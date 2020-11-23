Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,820,862,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.17. The stock had a trading volume of 173,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The firm has a market cap of $290.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

