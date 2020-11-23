Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.78

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.78 and last traded at $98.56, with a volume of 1858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,462 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

