Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.78

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.78 and last traded at $98.56, with a volume of 1858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.55.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71.
In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,462 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.