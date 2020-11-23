easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

easyJet stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

