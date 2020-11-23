easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 500 ($6.53).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EZJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Thursday. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 561.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 609.55.

In other news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders acquired a total of 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977 in the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

