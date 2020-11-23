Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Eaton Vance stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,698. Eaton Vance has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.01. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

