Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,485. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.32. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.69.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

