Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Trimmed by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.53. 46,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,615. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

