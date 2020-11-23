Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Endava worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 86,760 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Endava by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 42,143 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,575,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Endava by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

Shares of DAVA traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.88. 4,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

