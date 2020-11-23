Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $9.30 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.22. The stock had a trading volume of 193,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,156. The company has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

