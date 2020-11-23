Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after buying an additional 410,180 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

NYSE:DIS traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,741,373. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.81. The company has a market capitalization of $254.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

