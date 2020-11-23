Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 29,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $460.46. 98,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,472. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.81. The company has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

