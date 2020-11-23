Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 599 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.98. 420,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,246,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.