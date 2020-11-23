Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,194 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,186 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $997,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 66,708 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 73,029 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 916,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,789,238. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

