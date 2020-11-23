Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,535 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,149,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.