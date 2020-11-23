F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFIV. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.53.

FFIV opened at $161.11 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average of $136.86.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,452. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $602,946,000 after buying an additional 148,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,879,000 after buying an additional 42,131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in F5 Networks by 164.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790,058 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

