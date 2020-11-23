Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s 7th Largest Position

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.4% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $83,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,404 shares of company stock valued at $82,606,401 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.26. The company had a trading volume of 860,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,193,400. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $768.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.66 and a 200-day moving average of $251.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

