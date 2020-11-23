Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s 5th Largest Position

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $140,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 957,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $250,728,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 264.3% in the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 25,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 100.0% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 135.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.18. The stock had a trading volume of 719,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,193,400. The company has a market cap of $768.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $563,971.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,371.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,404 shares of company stock worth $82,606,401. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

