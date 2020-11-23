Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 264.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.7% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $563,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,371.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,404 shares of company stock valued at $82,606,401. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.20. The company had a trading volume of 670,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,193,400. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.77. The firm has a market cap of $768.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.