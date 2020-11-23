Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fate’s loss in the third quarter was wider than estimates and sales missed the same. The company’s candidates are mostly in research, preclinical or clinical development. The development of cell therapies is a relatively new and emerging field and any setback in the same will be detrimental. The manufacturing and distribution of these cell product candidates are complex and subject to a multitude of risks. These risks could substantially increase the development costs and limit the clinical and commercial supply of such candidates. Nevertheless, Fate’s efforts to develop its pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates are impressive. Fate has entered into collaborations with other companies, which are not only sources of funds but also provide research expertise. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FATE. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $52.65 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

