Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Financial Comparison

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Ferrellgas Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.68 billion 0.02 -$64.25 million ($0.65) -0.57 Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.02 -$82.50 million N/A N/A

Ferrellgas Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrellgas Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -3.23% N/A -3.88% Ferrellgas Partners -5.51% N/A -2.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ferrellgas Partners and Ferrellgas Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ferrellgas Partners beats Ferrellgas Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2020, it operated 79 service centers and 906 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

