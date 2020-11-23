Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Decreased by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,106,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,951,000 after buying an additional 196,541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 103.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 50,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.98. 38,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,189. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.