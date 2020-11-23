Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.4% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fiserv worth $38,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after buying an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fiserv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after buying an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 225.8% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,961 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,395,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.25. 104,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

