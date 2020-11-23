Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 60,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 370,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,226,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 147,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 520,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Fiserv by 13.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 134,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.31. 122,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average is $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

