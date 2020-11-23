Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) & Regional Health Properties (NYSE:RHE) Financial Review

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) and Regional Health Properties (NYSE:RHE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and Regional Health Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Senior Living -0.40% -2.73% -0.73% Regional Health Properties 37.61% -3.10% 1.39%

Five Star Senior Living has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regional Health Properties has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Five Star Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Regional Health Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Five Star Senior Living shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Regional Health Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and Regional Health Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Senior Living $1.42 billion 0.12 -$20.00 million N/A N/A Regional Health Properties $20.13 million 0.12 $5.50 million N/A N/A

Regional Health Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five Star Senior Living.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Five Star Senior Living and Regional Health Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00 Regional Health Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Star Senior Living currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.84%. Given Five Star Senior Living’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five Star Senior Living is more favorable than Regional Health Properties.

Summary

Five Star Senior Living beats Regional Health Properties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc. engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents. The Rehabilitation and Wellness segment offers physical, occupational, speech, and other specialized therapy services, in the inpatient setting and in outpatient clinics. The company was founded by Barry Michael Portnoy and Gerard Michael Martin in April 2000 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents. As of April 2, 2020, it owned, leased, or managed 24 facilities for third parties comprising 2,517 operational beds/units in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

