Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has increased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS opened at $84.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.57. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. KeyCorp raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.