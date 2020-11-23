Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE FET opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($2.40). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 80.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $172,200.00. Also, EVP Neal Lux acquired 91,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,674.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,242,445 shares in the company, valued at $621,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 130,748 shares of company stock worth $227,574. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,499,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

