Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $52,224,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 375.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. CJS Securities raised Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $4.87 on Monday, hitting $86.10. 3,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.95. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.35.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

