Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.51 ($99.42).

Shares of FME opened at €71.28 ($83.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €73.23. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.86.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

