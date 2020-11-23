GAMB Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $346,183.61 and $198.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, GAMB has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00081870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00023183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00375189 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $586.53 or 0.03201327 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00028397 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,249,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

