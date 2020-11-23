General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in General Electric by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after buying an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after acquiring an additional 670,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,361,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

