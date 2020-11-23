Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Raised to $39.00 at KeyCorp

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,425. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,568,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.