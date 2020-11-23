Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $59.43. 298,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,246,256. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

