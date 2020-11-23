Givaudan’s (GVDBF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GVDBF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GVDBF opened at $3,991.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,230.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,959.63. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $2,748.00 and a 1-year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

