Glenview Trust Co Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 20.0% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,404 shares of company stock valued at $82,606,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.67. 767,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,193,400. The stock has a market cap of $768.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.66 and its 200-day moving average is $251.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

