Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 609,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 84.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $142.62. 109,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

