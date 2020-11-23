Glenview Trust Co Purchases 642 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $371.19. 13,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.