Glenview Trust Co Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 352,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $70,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.14.

Shares of V traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.27. The stock had a trading volume of 209,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953,551. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.12. The company has a market cap of $396.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

