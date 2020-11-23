Glenview Trust Co Sells 712 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock traded down $10.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,726.18. 40,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,617.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,511.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

