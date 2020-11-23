Glenview Trust Co Sells 831 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,291 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,154,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,368,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,393 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.22. 342,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,833,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

