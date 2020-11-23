Glenview Trust Co Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,464,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 862,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,854,693. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

