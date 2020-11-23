GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.0315 on Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $565,972.99 and approximately $577.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,321.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.17 or 0.03248509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.09 or 0.01725248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.00477293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00704338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00424771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00034644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00102147 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

