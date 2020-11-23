Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.52

Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.52 and last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 33980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 million and a P/E ratio of 8.08.

Get Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) alerts:

Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$138.84 million for the quarter.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.