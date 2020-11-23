GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.85.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,153,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,920,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

