Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Nov 23rd, 2020

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,541 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AYX traded down $2.15 on Monday, hitting $114.85. 22,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,677. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AYX shares. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $3,236,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $137,971.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,055 shares of company stock worth $14,927,959 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

