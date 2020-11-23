Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Invests $663,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,239 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 9,036.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,993 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,792. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.99. 157,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.72. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

