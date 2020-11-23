Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,455,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 526,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8,654.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,240,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after buying an additional 1,226,133 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,612,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 806,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNET. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

