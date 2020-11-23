GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) CFO Sells $273,870.00 in Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GRWG traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.14. 154,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,608.80 and a beta of 2.29. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 468,034 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

