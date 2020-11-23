GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of GRWG opened at $29.16 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,458.73 and a beta of 2.29.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

