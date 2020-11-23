Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Cap of $4.09 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $6,126.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00473653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000330 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 527,904,570 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Buying and Selling Gulden

