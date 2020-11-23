Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HALO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,735. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 250.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $322,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $865,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,120 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 395.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after buying an additional 1,226,356 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,849,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,837,000 after acquiring an additional 496,546 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 448,244 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $11,959,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.